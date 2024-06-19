Kylian Mbappe arrival causes “internal war” in Real Madrid dressing room, 23-year-old most affected

Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extreme excitement from supporters, it appears that the feeling is not the same for some in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

According to UOL (via Sport), some members of Real Madrid’s Brazilian contingent – likely to be Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes – are fearing a loss of prominence because of Mbappe’s impending arrival. It’s believed that Rodrygo is the most affected, as it is his place in the line-up that would be under threat if Ancelotti does not revert back to a 4-3-3 system for next season.

Furthermore, Mbappe’s recent statements on the European Championships being “harder” than the World Cup were interpreted by Real Madrid’s Brazilian stars as contemptuous.

Ultimately, Mbappe’s arrival is a very good thing for Real Madrid, although it’s understandable that some of their existing players would feel threatened by him, given that he is considered to be one of the best players in the world. It will be the job of Ancelotti and his coaching staff to ensure that this supposed “internal war” does not get out of hand.