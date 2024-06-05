Kylian Mbappé unveils celebration tribute after first goal since joining Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé made use of the opportunity to pay tribute to a family member, during his latest outing on Wednesday evening.

Mbappé, for his part, took to the pitch for the first time since being officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player a short time ago.

In a wam-up fixture amid their ongoing preparations for the upcoming European Championships, France played host to minnows Luxembourg, in a friendly clash.

When all was said and done, Les Bleus emerged on the right side of a 3-0 result.

And Mbappé played a direct hand in all three of his country’s goals…

After laying on the assists for both Randal Kolo Muani and Jonathan Klauss, the 25-year-old turned goalscorer himself inside the closing five minutes.

And, as alluded to above, Mbappé made use of his celebration to pay an emotional tribute…

After his uncle Alex recently passed away, the prolific frontman lifted his jersey, to unveil a special t-shirt featuring a photo of his relative.

Pictures of as much can be seen below:

Kylian Mbappé dedicated his goal vs. Luxembourg to his uncle Alex who recently passed away 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QikEOvSEJP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN