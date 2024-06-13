Kylian Mbappé teases William Saliba that he’ll ‘never be the star of Bondy’ but backs Arsenal defender to earn place in France line-up

Kylian Mbappé (25) and William Saliba (23) have known each other a long time. The pair went to the same primary school in Bondy and whilst their club careers diverged, they continue to play on the same team at international level. In an interview with Ouest-France, Mbappé has spoken about his relationship with the Arsenal defender.

“I have known him since he was very, very young. We were in the same primary school in Bondy. We played football together on our breaks, even though we weren’t in the same year, but he asked to play with us. We allowed it because he was already big! Then my dad trained him at AS Bondy. I am three years older than him so I saw him grow up by following his journey and his games closely. Seeing him in the national team, going from Bondy to Les Bleus, made me really happy. I tried to integrate him into the group as quickly as possible” said Mbappé.

In the meantime, there has been a divergence. Whilst both players began their young careers in Bondy, Mbappé made the move to AS Monaco at an early age, whilst Saliba went to AS Saint-Étienne. However, the centre-back didn’t stay at ASSE for long, quickly earning a move to Arsenal. Saliba would return to Ligue 1, even playing against Mbappé, who in the meantime had joined Paris Saint-Germain. The pair, who had previously played on school break, were now lining up on opposing sides of Le Classique, with Saliba playing for Olympique de Marseille in what was a fruitful loan spell.

‘Saliba is among the best centre-backs in the Premier League’ – Mbappé

His time at Marseille allowed him to break into the France national team, as well as the Arsenal squad. However, a consistent performer in a side challenging for the Premier League, he has failed to nail down a spot in the starting line-up for France. Mbappé believes that can change.

“This season, he has become a very important player for Arsenal and is among the best centre-backs in the Premier League. He is starting to get minutes with us. It’s now up to him to find his place. For me, he has all the qualities to, in time, be a starter with Les Bleus,” said the France captain.

However, should Saliba establish himself, Mbappé doesn’t fear being eclipsed by his childhood friend. “I look at his journey with the pride of an older brother. There is no taboo between us and we tease each other. For example, I often tell him that he wants to be the star of Bondy, but that it will never happen!” Mbappé told Ouest-France.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle