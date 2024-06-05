Kylian Mbappé targeted for fabricating lies about PSG after Real Madrid switch

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé has this week been accused of conjuring up lies, regarding his treatment whilst on the books of Paris Saint-Germain.

The subject of Mbappé’s time in Paris has of course returned to the forefront of the headlines across Europe over the last 24 hours.

This comes after the 25-year-old, a day on from his move to Real Madrid being announced, dropped something of a bombshell.

Speaking during a press conference whilst on international duty with France, Mbappé accused the PSG brass of threatening him with the prospect of a season on the bench last summer, after being made aware of the frontman’s plans to move on:

“They made me understand that I would no longer play with PSG, they said it to my face, they spoke to me violently, they told me it. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch again without them. It’s the truth, that’s why I’ve always had this recognition in relation to the coach and the sports director.”

And, safe to say, such comments have not gone down at all well back at the Parc des Princes.

Upon learning of as much, an anonymous PSG source late on Tuesday evening fired back at the club’s departed attacker, informing AFP that Mbappé had essentially lied about the actions of Nasser Al-Khelaifi:

“Mbappé has absolutely no class. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has never made any squad decisions, even Luis Enrique said it. But Mbappé says something and everyone takes it as the truth.”

Conor Laird | GSFN