Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappé was substituted with a broken nose against Austria

Starting his first game as France captain for Les Bleus at an international tournament, the match ended rather unfortunately for Kylian Mbappé (25). The 25-year-old was substituted late on for France with a suspected broken nose after a nasty collision.

Mbappé raised to challenge Lens centre-back Kevin Danso in the air to a header but after losing the battle was greeted by the Austrian international’s shoulder. The Real Madrid forward suffered a significant impact as blood could be seen gushing from his nose and onto the white France jersey. Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz looked immediately worried as he urged the France physios to give the former Monaco attacker urgent treatment.

Despite leaving the pitch with an injury, the France captain was quick to return to the pitch and ultimately booked for time-wasting as he looked to aid the clock ticking down and secure France’s first victory of EURO 2024. Mbappé was eventually replaced by Olivier Giroud. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the forward’s availability for the rest of the tournament.

‘Probably a broken nose’

Interviewed by TF1 following Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory against Austria, Didier Deschamps commented on Mbappé’s injury, “A broken nose? Apparently yes. His nose is not right at all. We’ll see. Obviously, it’s tonight’s negative. It’s only a nose, but it’s very bothering for us.” A full diagnosis is yet to be confirmed but all signs indicate the France captain has broken his nose.

GFFN | Liam Wraith