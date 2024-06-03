Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract to join Real Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract to join Real Madrid.
MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract to join Real Madrid.
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Justin Jefferson is getting paid.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
The date for Tyson-Paul will be announced by next Friday.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.