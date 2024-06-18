Kylian Mbappé sees the funny side of things as France announce injury plans

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has managed to see the funny side, after his nasty facial injury suffered whilst on international duty on Monday.

Frontman Mbappé for his part took his place front and centre in the headlines across Europe late last night.

As much came after the 25-year-old was forced into a late departure from France’s Euro 2024 opener, against Austria.

En route to a 1-0 victory for Les Bleus, Mbappé was left floored and bloodied inside the Austria penalty area inside the game’s closing stages.

After attempting to head the ball towards goal, the prolific frontman collided face-first with the shoulder of Kevin Danso.

TV cameras soon showcased the serious nature of the incident, with Mbappé’s nose having not only been pouring with blood, but visibly broken.

Post-match, speculation therefore quickly spread, pointing towards a whole host of potential scenarios.

The most concerning, though, came in the form of suggestions that the departing PSG star’s Euros campaign may be over.

Safe to say, then, that all of a France persuasion will no doubt be relieved to hear that this, in fact, should not prove to be the case.

In a statement unveiled in the early hours of Tuesday, Les Bleus confirmed that, whilst Mbappé has suffered a broken nose, he will not be required to undergo surgery.

Instead, Didier Deschamps’ captain will have a specialised mask made, to ‘prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment’:

“Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team. Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture. Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

Mbappé himself, meanwhile, has since responded to the news of as much, managing to maintain a positive viewpoint by way of the following question across his social media platforms:

‘Any ideas for masks?’

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN