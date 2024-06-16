Kylian Mbappé reveals that Didier Deschamps has requested positional flexibility at the Euros

Kylian Mbappé (25) has revealed that manager Didier Deschamps has requested that his captain show a degree of positional versatility at this summer’s Euros in Germany.

The now-former Paris Saint-Germain forward has played through the centre, as well as on the left in recent months in Ligue 1 at club level. His move into a more conventional No.9 position had mixed results, however, he may need to get more used to it.

In Les Bleus’ first warm-up match against Luxembourg, it was Marcus Thuram who got the nod through the middle, however, in reality, it was Mbappé who occupied central zones for much of the match, with Thuram often drifting out wide. Speaking at a press conference, attended by Get French Football News, Mbappé reveals that his positioning has been a topic of discussion with Deschamps.

“I had a discussion with the coach when I arrived at the training camp. He wanted to talk tactics. He said I could play multiple positions and that I should be ready. The truth is that I’m ready wherever he puts me. On the left, through the centre, so long as I am on the bench (laughs),” he said.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle