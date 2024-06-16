Kylian Mbappé responds to Real Madrid’s decision not to release him for Olympics

Kylian Mbappé responds to Real Madrid’s decision not to release him for Olympics

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé on Sunday spoke publicly for the first time regarding the club’s call not to allow him to feature at the upcoming Olympic Games.

The subject of frontman Mbappé’s potential participation at the Olympics of course took its place centre stage in the media chatter throughout negotiations between the parties over a transfer.

This came amid widespread claims that the 25-year-old himself was desperate to play his part, in his home city of Paris.

The brass at Real Madrid, however, made clear that they had little intention of green-lighting as much, with Mbappé also primed to lead France’s charge at the European Championships over the coming weeks.

In the end, the latter was therefore left with little choice but to back down.

And, as alluded to above, on Sunday, Mbappé for the first time addressed the topic publicly.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria tomorrow evening, the departing Paris Saint-Germain talisman was asked for his thoughts on Real Madrid’s Olympic stance.

And Mbappé was mature in his response, confirming that he fully ‘understands’ the decision of his new club:

“I will not participate. I understand the decision of my club. It wouldn’t be the best start to participate in all tournaments without resting.”

Conor Laird | GSFN