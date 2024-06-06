Kylian Mbappé responds to Real Madrid’s praise after starring France display

New Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was quick to show his appreciation, after the club highlighted his stellar recent endeavours on the international front on Wednesday night.

Mbappé, for his part, is fresh off another outing to remember for France.

Afforded a starting berth in Les Bleus’ friendly meeting with Luxembourg, the 25-year-old dazzled, playing a direct hand in all three of his country’s goals en route to a 3-0 triumph.

As much, of course, comes amid what has proven a special week all told for Mbappé, who has at long last seen his future confirmed too, after putting pen to paper on terms with the aforementioned Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, in turn, were eager to highlight the exploits of their latest big-name addition, courtesy of a post on Instagram late on Wednesday.

And Mbappé, for his part, soon responded, taking to the comments section of the post in question to unveil a white heart, in tribute to the colours of his new employers.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé on IG! pic.twitter.com/HUBPT2Sry0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN