After Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid deal PSG another heavy transfer blow

La Liga champions Real Madrid look set to deal their counterparts in Ligue 1 a heavy blow on the transfer front with a view to next season.

As much comes amid a fresh update on the future of youngster Leny Yoro.

The name of defender Yoro has of course positioned itself front and centre in the media headlines across Europe over the course of recent weeks.

This comes amid mounting interest on the part of a whole host of the continent’s top clubs in the Lille sensation.

As revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, over the course of the last 48 hours, one such suitor reemerged in force, in the form of the aforementioned PSG.

The French heavyweights, it is understood, came back to the table, in one final push to persuade Yoro to stay put in his home country for the seasons ahead.

Such requests, however, fell on deaf ears.

This comes with the board at the Parc des Princes having been informed that the 18-year-old is waiting for Real Madrid to firm up their interest, fully intent on taking his talents to the Spanish capital.

With Kylian Mbappé already in the bag, and Yoro on the way, it is safe to say that Real Madrid are likely not the most popular club in Paris at this moment in time…

Conor Laird | GSFN