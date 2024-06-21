Kylian Mbappé putting PSG on notice for €100m worth of unpaid wages and bonuses

Kylian Mbappé (25) has taken the extraordinary step, through his lawyers, to put PSG, which remains his employer until July 1st, 2024, to pay him unpaid wages and bonuses worth a staggering €100m, according to a report this Friday from L’Equipe. Although Kylian Mbappé is currently in Leipzig to cheer on his France teammates as they face The Netherlands at the Euros and the fact Real Madrid has officially communicated he would join the Champions League-winning La Liga club from next season onwards, the France captain has unfinished business with Les Parisiens.

The Ligue 1 champions still owe Mbappé his wages for April and May as well as certain bonuses, including a loyalty bonus. It appears PSG have no intention to give Mbappé his final salary for June. Consequently, Kylian Mbappé’s lawyers have put PSG on notice to the Ligue de Football Professionnel as they relied on Article 259 of the League’s charter. The latter reads that “salaries must be paid by the clubs to the players under contract no later than the last day of each month, under the conditions of common law”.

The outlet understands that PSG lawyers and Kylian Mbappé’s counselors are far from seeing eye to eye on the France captain’s situation. Kylian Mbappé’s exile from PSG senior squad last summer ended when he reportedly promised to give up some of his wages – worth €55m according to L’Equipe – under certain terms. But it was an oral agreement and no contract ratified this promise. What’s more, it appears Mbappé and his lawyers consider that the agreement was worthless from the moment his playing time dramatically decreased once PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi learned that Kylian Mbappé would leave as a free agent.

L’Equipe state that Kylian Mbappé has no intention to forego the wages he feels he is owed by PSG. The Ligue 1 champions have until June 30 to settle the score. A spokesperson added that “negotiations are underway” with Kylian Mbappé’s lawyers.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval