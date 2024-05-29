Kylian Mbappé, PSG Clash Over Financial Dispute as Real Madrid Move Looms

Kylian Mbappé will move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in a few weeks as the Frenchman embarks on a new chapter. While it was all smiles and hugs in the player’s final game, behind the scenes, it might not be so much.

As per reports from L’Equipe, a potential snag has emerged in the ongoing negotiations between PSG and Mbappé. It appears PSG may not receive the €80 million loyalty bonus that Mbappé purportedly waived last summer to secure his position within the team.

Initially, the loyalty bonus wasn’t disbursed to Mbappé in October, as agreed. However, PSG reversed course in February and paid the sum. The French outlet cites sources close to PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi; the intention was for Real Madrid to ultimately cover the expense, given Mbappé’s impending contract expiry.

However, negotiations hit an impasse when Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, refused to assume responsibility for the payment. This disagreement appears to have further strained the already tenuous relationship between Pérez and Al-Khelaïfi.

Consequently, PSG reportedly withheld Mbappé’s April salary and an outstanding bonus, resulting in a saving of €80 million for the club. Legal representatives from both parties are engaged in discussions, although progress seems sluggish.

While Mbappé’s camp advocates for payment, PSG seeks to formalize the previous agreement in writing, underscoring Mbappé’s decision to forego the bonus. Nonetheless, with negotiations primarily conducted via correspondence, a resolution remains elusive.