Kylian Mbappé provided reassuring news after medical examination

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Kylian Mbappé (25) has been provided reassuring news after it was reported earlier that he had suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 victory against Austria.

The forward had been transported to the University Hospital of Düsseldorf to undergo a medical examination where it would be decided whether or not he would need to undergo surgery. However, it appears that Mbappé has been provided with a positive update, and he will not have to undergo surgery.

Kylian Mbappé could be back in time for the Netherlands fixture

Hawkins further adds that the captain could be back in the lineup for the French team as soon as Friday when the nation takes on the Netherlands in their second group game. This will be a welcome update when it had been speculated earlier in the evening by the former France medical chief that the forward’s involvement in the Euros could be in doubt.

GFFN | Nick Hartland