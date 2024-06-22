Kylian Mbappé to play against Paderborn U21s after being an unused substitute against The Netherlands

According to L’Équipe, Kylian Mbappé (25) is set to play in a behind closed doors friendly against Paderborn U21s after being an unused substitute in France’s second EURO 2024 against The Netherlands. The France captain was not risked in the match, despite the game ending goalless, after suffering a broken nose in Les Bleus’ opening match of the competition against Austria.

Mbappé’s involvement in the match was teased throughout the build-up of France’s second match of the competition. However, with another potential 5 matches to play if Les Bleus were to reach the final, Didier Deschamps did not believe it was worth utilising the Real Madrid forward.

After France’s opening match, unused substitutes were involved in a friendly against Paderborn’s youth team to help build the fitness of players who were unable to get on the pitch. In repeat fashion, the 25-year-old is expected to participate in a second match against the German side in hopes of keeping sharp for the rest of EURO 2024.

GFFN | Liam Wraith