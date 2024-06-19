Kylian Mbappé not yet ruled out of contention as he travels with the France squad ahead of clash with The Netherlands

According to Saber Desfarges, Kylian Mbappé has travelled with the France squad ahead of their upcoming EURO 2024 match against The Netherlands on Friday. Les Bleus flew to Leipzig on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Dutch in the East German city.

The France captain sustained a broken nose in France’s opening match of the tournament against Austria. This has instilled fear into fans of Les Bleus with the prognosis of the length of his absence unknown. Speaking to L’Équipe du Soir, France’s former medical chief indicated that his participation in the competition could be over.

Not ruled out yet

Whilst he remains a strong doubt for the match, Mbappé has not yet been ruled out of contention, according to RMC Sport. The Real Madrid forward travelling with the squad for also indicates that he could be included in the matchday squad. However, France will not be keen to take any risks with Mbappé which could see him make the injury worse.

GFFN | Liam Wraith