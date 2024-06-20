Kylian Mbappé will not be permitted to wear new-look mask at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé will not be permitted to wear new-look mask at Euro 2024

The mask donned by France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé in training on Thursday will not be permitted for his country’s fixtures at Euro 2024.

As much has been confirmed by The Athletic, amongst other sources, late this evening.

For those who may have missed, it, frontman Mbappé was spotted back on the training pitch with the rest of Didier Deschamps’ France squad earlier today.

The 25-year-old of course set alarm bells ringing across Les Bleus’ fanbase earlier this week, after suffering a broken nose en route to a 1-0 downing of Austria.

After it was concluded that Mbappé would not require surgery, however, the French medical team set about fitting their side’s talisman and captain with a facial mask, to protect his nose.

And, on Thursday, Mbappé was spotted making use of as much for the first time:

🎭🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe’s mask is ready. pic.twitter.com/f7XksZFfFF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

In something of a blow for the new Real Madrid man, however, it has since been revealed that Mbappé, in fact, will not be allowed to don his France-themed wear in official fixtures.

As per a report from The Athletic:

‘UEFA has very specific rules on clothing and other equipment worn while playing.

‘It reads: “Medical equipment (e.g. head protection, face-masks, casts, kneepads or knee braces, elbow pads): Medical equipment worn on the field of play must be a single colour and free of team and manufacturer identification.’

The France faithful, however, need not fret.

This comes amid further confirmation that Mbappé also has a number of other custom masks, featuring just one colour, at the ready.

Kylian Mbappe has been seen sporting a French mask in training, but he won't be wearing it in games.



This is why…#Euro2024



📝 @charlotteharpur — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN