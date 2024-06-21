Kylian Mbappé not included in France's starting lineup vs Netherlands at Euro 2024
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé not included in France's starting lineup vs Netherlands at Euro 2024.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé not included in France's starting lineup vs Netherlands at Euro 2024.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Simone Manuel felt lonely at rock bottom in 2021. On Wednesday, qualifying for her third Olympics at U.S. trials, in front of a record-breaking crowd, felt "healing."
The trade marks a homecoming for Caruso, who started his career with the franchise, while sending Giddey to Chicago as a young playmaker.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor to discuss the biggest risers one week out from the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Broncos are still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.