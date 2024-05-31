Kylian Mbappé not expected to travel to Spain for Real Madrid presentation

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Kylian Mbappé’s (25) move to Real Madrid is expected to be confirmed early next week, however, the Frenchman is not expected to travel for a presentation.

Mbappé ended months of speculation, confirming that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. However, in the announcement, which came in the form of a video, posted on his social media accounts, the former AS Monaco forward did not confirm his future destination.

But there has rarely been any doubt – Mbappé will join Real Madrid. It is thought that Los Blancos prefer to play their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund before announcing Mbappé’s arrival, which syncs up with the Frenchman’s comments last weekend when he stated that the big reveal would come in “just a few days”.

Hawkins understands that Mbappé will be officially confirmed as a Real Madrid player either on Monday or Tuesday. However, sources close to the France national team have revealed that it is not planned for the captain of Les Bleus to travel for a presentation in Madrid next Thursday, as has been reported elsewhere. Mbappé is currently training with the France squad at Clairefontaine, ahead of Euro 2024. Les Bleus have two friendlies planned, against Luxembourg on Wednesday 5th June and then against Canada on Sunday 9th June.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle