Kylian Mbappé & Ligue 1 by numbers

As the Frenchman prepares to leave Ligue 1 Uber Eats behind him, we break down Kylian Mbappé's time in France's top tier by numbers.

Early Debut and First Goal

Mbappé made his Ligue 1 debut at just 16 years and 11 months old on December 2, 2015, with Monaco, substituting for Fabio Coentrao in the 88th minute against Stade Malherbe de Caen (1-1). A few months later, on February 20, 2016, he scored his first league goal in stoppage time against Troyes (3-1), at 17 years and 62 days old.

Historic Transfer and Success in Paris

In 2017, PSG paid 180 million euros to secure the young prodigy, initially on loan before making the move permanent. Mbappé joined the Parisian club on the last day of the summer transfer window.

Performance and Achievements in Ligue 1

Mbappé played a total of 246 matches in Ligue 1: 41 with Monaco and 205 with PSG. During this period, he scored 191 goals (16 with Monaco and 175 with Paris), placing him 7th on the all-time Ligue 1 scoring list. In terms of assists, Mbappé provided 74 in total, with 12 at Monaco and 62 at PSG.

Individual and Team Trophies

The forward has won seven Ligue 1 titles, one with Monaco (2017) and six with PSG (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024). He was also named Ligue 1 Player of the Season five consecutive times, from 2019 to 2024, a unique achievement.

Scoring Records

Mbappé has become Ligue 1's top scorer for the sixth consecutive season, with totals of 33 goals in 2018-2019, 18 in 2019-2020, 27 in 2020-2021, 28 in 2021-2022, 29 in 2022-2023, and 27 in 2023-2024. This record surpasses legends like Carlos Bianchi, Delio Onnis, and Jean-Pierre Papin, each crowned top scorer five times.

