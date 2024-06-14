Kylian Mbappé and Kingsley Coman absent from France training ahead of Euro 2024 opener

There were multiple absentees from France’s first-team training session on Thursday, held in front of 4,000 fans in Paderborn, including captain Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé, who wasn’t included in the starting line-up of Les Bleus’ final Euro 2024 preparation match against Canada as a precaution, was absent from training again on Thursday. France’s medical staff have stated that he is being managed ahead of Monday’s match against Austria. He therefore did work in the gym, rather than with the first team, before greeting fans at the end of the session.

Kingsley Coman was also absent. The Bayern Munich has recovered from the injury that ruled him out of the end of the Bundesliga campaign, however, he is suffering from flu-like symptoms with a virus currently circulating within the France camp. He therefore remained in his room and did not train at all.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni both took part in the start of the first-team session, however, they then proceeded to do individual sessions. The former is suffering from symptoms of nasopharyngitis, as per L’Équipe, whilst the latter is continuing his recovery from a stress fracture. It is expected that Tchouaméni will miss France’s Euro 2024 opener.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle