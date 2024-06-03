Kylian Mbappé To Join Real Madrid on 5-Year Contract Reportedly Worth $16.2 Million USD Per Year

After years of rumors about his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé is officially moving to Real Madrid.

After the club's triumphant Champions League win, Real Madrid on Monday confirmed that the French forward will join the team on a five-year contract. Mbappé will reportedly earn $16.2 million USD per year after taxes, with an additional $164 million USD signing bonus spread throughout the five years. Real Madrid did not share the exact financial terms of the deal.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid," Mbappé said on X. "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Un sueño hecho realidad.

Muy feliz y orgulloso de formar parte del club de mis sueños @realmadrid Es imposible explicar lo feliz y emocionado que me siento en este momento. Estoy impaciente por veros, Madridistas, y gracias por vuestro increíble apoyo.

¡Hala Madrid! 🤍🤍🤍 A… pic.twitter.com/YTumusAXT6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 3, 2024

Mbappé exited Paris Saint-Germain after playing for the team for seven years, during which the club took home 14 trophies. Throughout his contract, Mbappé served as PSG's club captain and became the team's all-time highest scorer with 255 goals. He also led the club to six Ligue 1 victories across seven seasons.

The forward told the club that he would not extend his contract in June of last year, and today's news comes one month after Mbappé announced that he would depart from the team at the end of the last season. Mbappé played his final game for the club, during which he and his team beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final, last month.