Kylian Mbappé hopes to return for the Netherlands game

Kylian Mbappé (25) hopes to return to training today after he suffered a broken nose during France’s opening game at Euro 2024. The France captain was forced off the pitch and taken to hospital after he collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso (25) near the end of the game.

There had been an expectation that he would have to miss some of the competition as he recovered from what could have been a serious injury. However, according to a report by RMC Sport, Mbappé is hopeful that he can return for the Netherlands game tomorrow evening as he awaits the arrival of his protective mask.

Sources speaking to the French outlet have suggested that the mask could arrive today, allowing Mbappé to test out the protective equipment and possibly even train properly with the squad during their evening session. There is a distant hope that Mbappé could return to the lineup for tomorrow’s fixture however he is facing a tight deadline.

GFFN | Nick Hartland