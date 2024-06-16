Kylian Mbappé hints at fitness worry ahead of Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé’s (25) fitness has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks. The France captain didn’t start Les Bleus’ final preparation game, against Canada, due to a minor knee issue. He has also been absent from training sessions, notably on Thursday in Paderborn.

Naturally there is concern, even if Olivier Giroud tried to ease those concerns, stating that Mbappé “will be ready” for France’s first game of Euro 2024, against Austria in Düsseldorf on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, attended by Get French Football News, Mbappé did little to allay fears that he is not at 100% heading into the tournament, his first as captain of the national team.

Asked specifically about his fitness, Mbappé responded, “My physical [preparedness] isn’t the most important thing, the more important thing is to be mentally ready. I am ready to win, to do everything to win. I prefer to have the mentality, more than the legs. It’s better if you have both. I hope to have both. I have the mentality, and we’ll see if I have the legs tomorrow. The most important thing is to be connected and invested.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle