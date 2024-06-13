Kylian Mbappé heaps praise on two Real Madrid teammates

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé has on Thursday moved to reveal his admiration for a pair of players whom he can now call teammates at club level.

Frontman Mbappé, of course, at long last saw his future at club level confirmed earlier this month.

As much came by way of a statement on the part of La Liga champions Real Madrid, confirming that the 25-year-old has put pen to paper on terms with the club through the summer of 2029.

Ahead of kicking the Spanish chapter of his career into gear, however, the small matter of the European Championships first awaits Mbappé.

The prolific frontman will lead France’s charge at Euro 2024, boasting both captain and talisman status in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Speaking in an interview with Ouest-France this week, the names of a pair of players whom Mbappé can now refer to as teammates at both club and international level, in turn, were put to the departing Paris Saint-Germain star.

First up came Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, a player whom Mbappé considers nothing short of ‘extraordinary’:

“Camavinga? Talent. Big talent. Big, big talent (smiles). And one that’s still being polished! That’s what’s so extraordinary. He has the ability to combine physicality & technique, which is very rare for a midfielder these days. He continues to progress and to impress.”

And this was followed by heavy praise for another Blancos standout, too, in Aurélien Tchouaméni:

“Tchouaméni made a major leap from Monaco to Real Madrid. He’s made a name for himself & has already won a number of trophies. And what’s more, he’s still got his whole career ahead of him. That’s what’s so beautiful and frightening about him! We’re talking about a guy who’s only 24. He’s already achieved a lot, but he still has so much more to do.”

