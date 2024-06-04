Kylian Mbappé feels ‘freed and relieved’ to have completed Real Madrid move

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappé (25) on Tuesday evening and speaking on Wednesday, the Frenchman went into more detail, expressing his delightment at what he has described as “a dream come true”.

The longest-running transfer saga finally came to an end this week. Two years after rejecting Real Madrid, Mbappé has now joined Los Blancos on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The move brings to an end a seven-year spell at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappé took to social media in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement, describing the transfer as “a dream come true”. Just hours later, fulfilling his media obligations as France captain, Mbappé spoke to journalists, expressing his emotions after completing a move to his boyhood club, Real Madrid.

“I am very happy, freed, relieved and extremely proud. It is a club that I have always dreamed of playing for so I want to say a big thank you. I have a lot of excitement about the idea of going to this huge club,” said Mbappé, who reportedly at one point had described PSG as “Prison Saint-Germain”. In a recent interview with CNN, the France captain alluded to the exertion of pressure to stay at the French side saying that his decision to stay with the club, rather than join Real Madrid, was about “more than PSG”.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle