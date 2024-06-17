Kylian Mbappé’s Euros may be over according to former France medical chief

Kylian Mbappé’s (25) participation at the Euros could be in doubt after he suffered a broken nose in France’s opening game against Austria. The Frenchman accidentally collided with RC Lens defender Kevin Danso in a clash which left the French captain substantially bloodied.

Mbappé was unable to continue with the game and was forced off the pitch in an early substitution as France recorded a 1-0 victory. However, the forward to Austria’s chagrin came back onto the pitch to force the match to be delayed and for France’s substitutions to be allowed to step into the fray.

A yellow card was his punishment for this act and it could possibly be his final involvement in the competition with the former doctor for the France team, Fabrice Bryand telling L’Équipe du Soir that he expects at least a minimum of 10 days recovery, although he warns that “it could stop his participation in the Euros.”

At the very least it appears as if France will have to do without their captain and their star man for the group stages of the competition, as they hope for a swift recovery.

GFFN | Nick Hartland