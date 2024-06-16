Kylian Mbappé confirms Olympics absence

On the eve of France’s Euro 2024 opener, Kylian Mbappé (25) confirmed that he would not be competing in this summer’s Olympic Games, set to be held in Paris.

Mbappé has previously said it would be a dream to compete in the competition, in his own country. However, his impending move to Real Madrid has put paid to that ambition. The Frenchman will leave Paris Saint-Germain after seven years this summer, joining los Blancos on a free transfer.

📍Düsseldorf



We’re live from the Merkur Spiel-Arena for Didier Deschamps’ press conference ahead of France-Austria.



Follow the conference here on GFFN.



📸 @LukeEntwistle pic.twitter.com/01kiv9ADMg — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 16, 2024

Real Madrid have made their stance on freeing their players for this summer’s Olympics clear – they will not do it. As the tournament falls outside of the dates of the FIFA calendar, clubs have the agency to refuse call-ups. That is exactly what Real Madrid did, denying Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga from participating, and now Mbappé.

“My club has a clear position. I don’t think that I will participate in the Olympics. I understand it. I am arriving at a new club and I’m not going to start by going against them. I will support the team as a spectator,” said the France captain, in a press conference, attended by Get French Football News.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle