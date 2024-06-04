Kylian Mbappé confirms how long he plans to stay at Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé has on Tuesday provided an insight into his long-term plans with the club.

Frontman Mbappé, of course, is fresh off seeing his long-awaited move to Spain’s capital made official, yesterday evening.

After a transfer saga spanning several years, thousands of rumours and a staggering amount of money, the 25-year-old at last opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain behind, to link up with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real.

Whilst on international duty with France, Mbappé, this evening, in turn held his first press conference as a Blancos player.

The prolific attacker was drawn on a whole host of topics surrounding his move, from the contributing factors to his new teammates and more.

And one such point laid out on Mbappé’s part will no doubt go down a treat amongst those of a Real persuasion.

This comes with the France international, after putting pen to paper on terms through the summer of 2029 at the Santiago Bernabéu, having made abundantly clear his intention to see out the duration of his contract.

“I will be a Real Madrid player for at least 5 years,” he assured.

Conor Laird | GSFN