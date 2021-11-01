Kyler Murray's Cardinals-49ers status unclear due to sprained ankle

Kyler has sprained ankle, status for 49ers-Cardinals unclear originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers could be facing off against an Arizona Cardinals team without its star quarterback in Week 9 at Levi's Stadium.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered an ankle injury in Arizona's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and his status for next week's game against the 49ers is in question.

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray sprained his ankle on the final drive of the #Packers game, according to @JayGlazer



"Legitimately sprained his ankle."



It's a 1-2 week injury. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

He has a medial ankle sprain, they are hoping the extra rest allows him to not miss games. https://t.co/6mmwpB5Yh5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2021

The Cardinals have not confirmed the severity of the injury, although the team's Twitter account did share the report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer earlier Sunday afternoon.

Murray has given the 49ers defense headaches ever since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019. If he does end up missing time, the matchup in Week 9 could very well favor San Francisco.