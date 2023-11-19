Kyler Murray's bomb on third play gives Cardinals a 7-0 lead

Kyler Murray is for sure back.

The Cardinals needed only three plays, and one Texans' illegal contact penalty, to go 75 yards.

Murray hit tight end Trey McBride for 13 yards on first down, and Steven Nelson was called for illegal contact on second down. James Conner ran for 9 yards to set up Murray's bomb.

He threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Rondale Moore for an early 7-0 lead.

It is Murray's first touchdown pass of 2023.

He returned last week from the ACL tear that ended his 2022 season and led Arizona to a victory but did not throw a touchdown pass.