Kyler Murray wins offensive rookie of the year

Kyler Murray won the Heisman in December 2018. He went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft in April 2019. He won offensive rookie of the year on Saturday night.

The Cardinals quarterback was honored with the award by beating out Titans receiver A.J. Brown, Eagles running back Miles Sanders and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Murray received 26 1/2 votes to 13 for Jacobs, 9 1/2 for Brown and one for Sanders.

Jacobs and Murray appeared neck and neck for the award until the running back missed three of the final four games of the year with a shoulder injury.

Murray threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes and making all 16 starts during his rookie season.

He also ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns to become the second rookie to throw for at least 3,500 yards while running for at least 500 yards.