Kyler Murray wants wins, not milestones

Like many rookies, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray came into the NFL with questions about whether his college success would carry over to the pros.

The first two games of his first season have provided some positive answers to those questions. It took Murray a while to get going in the opener, but he wound up with 308 yards as the Cardinals rallied to tie the Lions. In Baltimore on Sunday, Murray was 25-of-40 for 349 yards and that made him the second quarterback in league history — Cam Newton was the first — to throw for at least 300 yards in each of his first two starts.

The Ravens still beat the Cardinals and Murray’s focus was on the final score rather than his stat line after the game.

“That’s a cool deal,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “But wish we could have won the game.”

Arizona will host Carolina next week, so Murray will get a chance to try for his first win against the player he joined in the history books on Sunday.