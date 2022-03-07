Kyler Murray wants contract resolved before NFL draft

The major story of the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals has been quarterback Kyler Murray, how the season ended, comments about him and a desire to get a contract extension done.

His agent, prior to the start of the NFL combine last week, released a statement indicating the desire for the Cardinals to do more than just say they are committed to Murray as their long-term quarterback, but to prove it financially.

Murray is only just recently eligible for a contract extension, having completed his third NFL season. Previous contract extensions for young quarterbacks after their third season came in the summer at the earliest.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Murray and his camp do not want to wait that long.

The team basically responded to the contract offer by saying it could happen in the summer.

According to Breer, “Murray wants this resolved between now and the draft.”

The Cardinals are gearing up for free agency, which starts next week. They are busy preparing for the draft. They have never been in the business of negotiating contract extensions until July, excluding players under the franchise tag.

Previous contract extensions for players like Carson Palmer, Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, David Johnson and Budda Baker all have come after the start of training camp or even into the start of the regular season.

So Murray might not get what he wants here, at least in terms of timing.

General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury both received contract extensions. Murray’s is inevitable. It just might not happen until later this offseason after they have added free agents and finished with the draft.

