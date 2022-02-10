Kyler Murray trade odds: Buccaneers, Broncos or baseball if Arizona Cardinals trade QB?

How real is the Kyler Murray trade talk becoming with the Arizona Cardinals?

Well, there are now odds on the quarterback's next team.

Fox Bet released the odds in the wake of the speculation surrounding Murray after he scrubbed his Instagram account of Cardinals related content earlier this week.

However, even Fox Bet appears to not be huge believers that Arizona could trade the QB.

They call their own odds "hypothetical" odds for potential landing spots for Murray next season.

As for those odds, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorite, at +500, followed by the Denver Broncos at +600.

Retiring and going to baseball is also at +600, with the Green Bay Packers (+700), Pittsburgh Steelers (+900), New York Giants (+1000), Indianapolis Colts (+1200) and Washington Commanders (+1200) rounding out the list.

With Murray under contract next season and the Cardinals holding an option for him in 2023, it is highly unlikely Arizona trades the quarterback.

But that hasn't stopped speculation beginning that the team could, if they don't envision him as a long-term solution at the QB position or don't want to pay him what he could demand.

Several sites have listed potential landing spots for Murray in recent stories and the Buccaneers have been one of the teams often mentioned as a potential trade destination for the quarterback.

The Draft Network's Justin Melo wrote a story wondering, however, if there was any chance the Cardinals would trade Murray.

He isn’t too high on the reality of the idea.

"The NFL is preparing to enter an offseason that promises to be filled with quarterback movement," he wrote. "The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers qualify as teams that must immediately find new starters. The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers could join that list depending on what happens with their current signal-callers. With all of this potential movement, a weak quarterback draft class overall, and a shortage of starting-caliber quarterbacks thought to be available via free agency, several teams must get creative in pursuit of finding an upgrade. Attempting to swing a blockbuster deal with the Cardinals while Murray publicly disrespects the franchise certainly qualifies as a creative effort."

Murray made $8.8 million last season and is set to make almost $11.4 million in 2022. That rookie contract of his is very affordable and allows the Cardinals to use money on other players, so why would Arizona want to trade it for a more expensive QB right now?

Fansided's Aarron Van Buren argued that trading Murray now should be considered by the Cardinals.

He wrote: "Arizona could potentially get a premium haul if they traded the disgruntled Murray to a quarterback-desperate team. Another reason why is that Kliff Kingsbury‘s job with the Cardinals is not safe at all. Kingsbury’s performance has been all flair with no grit. Kingsbury and Murray were supposed to be the experiment that worked out, and after three years of the hypothesis being tested, it’s close to being proven false. False in the sense of success. It wouldn’t be ideal for Colt McCoy to play an entire 17-game season, but he did go 2-1 as a starter for Arizona during the 2021 campaign. There’s been an improvement from Murray during his three years with the Cardinals, yes, but it’s not evident when it matters most. Three late-season chokes with no sense of urgency to save the season. It’s time for Arizona to think about trading Murray and starting all over again."

For now, all the speculation about Arizona trading Murray is just that - speculation.

Even the odds are just "hypothetical."

Could they eventually become real?

