Kyler Murray taking ankle injury day-to-day; 49ers preparing for star QB

Kyler taking ankle injury day-to-day; 49ers prepping for QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After stabilizing their season with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, the 49ers now turn their attention to Sunday's Week 9 tilt with the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with an ankle injury, and his status for the critical Week 9 matchup is up in the air. Murray did not practice Wednesday but did speak with the media, noting he is feeling better.

"It feels good," Murray said Wednesday. "Just taking it one day at a time. I'm not really putting anything on it. Just taking it one day at a time and we'll see where it goes.

"Like I said, one day at a time," Murray later said. "I agree with [coach Kliff Kingsbury] as far as practice reps. I think I'd be good to go on Sunday as long as I know the gameplan and get the mental reps."

Murray's athleticism is a huge part of his game, but the star quarterback isn't worried about playing on an ankle that might limit his ability to run the ball.

"I don't need to run," Murray said. "If I have to, I have to. But at the same time, there is a difference between running and protecting yourself and you can't just be a sitting duck in the pocket. We'll take it one day at a time."

Murray did say he felt that he would be able to protect himself if he had to play Wednesday.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals might not make a decision on Murray's status until right before Sunday's game, and noted he is comfortable with Murray starting even if the young signal-caller doesn't get practice reps this week.

"He's the type of player with his ability, his understanding of the system now, as long as he is getting the mental reps we feel good about him going out there and executing," Kingsbury said.

Story continues

While Murray's status for Sunday is TBD, the 49ers aren't going to waste time game planning for backup Colt McCoy.

"Not much," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday when asked how Murray's status changes how the 49ers will approach the week. "We're preparing like he is going to play, so we're not looking at it any differently. If he doesn't, we'll adjust to that."

The win over the Bears got the 49ers to 3-4 and right back in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. However, none of that will matter if they can't build off the Week 8 win going forward.

It sounds like Murray is trending toward playing Sunday, which will make life a lot harder on a 49ers team that needs to keep the good times rolling.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast