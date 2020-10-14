Kyler Murray takes NFC offensive player of the week

The Cardinals went into last Sunday’s game with hopes of ending a two-game winning streak and most people thought they’d get it done given the fact that they were playing the Jets.

Arizona cruised to a 30-10 win and the play of quarterback Kyler Murray was a big reason why they got the win. Murray was 27-of-37 for 380 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown to help the Cardinals get to 3-2 on the season.

Murray was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that performance. It’s the second time that Murray has taken the honors as he also did it once during his rookie season.

Murray will try to keep the Cardinals rolling in prime time this week. The Cardinals will be in Dallas on Sunday night.

