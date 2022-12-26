Kyler Murray surgery set for Jan. 3 in Dallas

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a date set for his knee surgery.

According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark on Sunday night’s broadcast of the Cardinals’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Murray will undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL January 3.

The surgery will be performed by Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper and it will happen in Dallas, where Murray is from.

He is looking at a nine-month recovery with a potential return in October.

Murray tore his ACL on the third play from scrimmage in the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 14.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire