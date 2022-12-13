Kyler Murray suffers knee injury, could miss Week 16 game vs. Bucs

As it appeared almost immediately, the fear is that #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury, source said. An MRI and other tests are coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

When the Arizona Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas night, they might be without their star quarterback.

Kyler Murray suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots, putting his availability for the Cards’ Week 16 matchup against the Bucs in serious doubt.

The initial fear is a torn ACL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but further tests this week will determine a more firm diagnosis.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced Murray on Monday night, and would likely project as Arizona’s starting quarterback against the Bucs if Murray can’t play.

