Kyler Murray still in top 50 of player sales in NFL

The NFLPA released the year-end list of the top 50 players in total memorabilia sales from March 2023 through February 2024.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes the list, coming in at No. 47, showing he is still one of the most popular players in the NFL.

This includes total sales for in-store and online sale from over 85 licensees and includes products like “trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Murray actually is one spot higher than the No. 48 he was last year.

He is the only Cardinals player to make the top 50, although that could change next year with rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., provided he has an agreement in place for complete licensing.

The top of the list this year is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, followed by now-retired center Jason Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

