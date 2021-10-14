The Cardinals got cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson back on the practice field, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ status was unchanged from Wednesday.

Hopkins sat out of practice a second straight day because of an illness. Hopkins has missed practice time throughout the season and he missed all three days of practice in Week Three, but has not missed a game all season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray‘s status was also unchanged on Thursday. Murray was limited with a right shoulder injury for the second day in a row. Murray was favoring that arm in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the 49ers, but never missed any snaps.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), center Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder), and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand) were also out of practice for the second straight day.

Kyler Murray still limited, DeAndre Hopkins still out at Cardinals practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk