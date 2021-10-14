Kyler Murray still limited, DeAndre Hopkins still out at Cardinals practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cardinals got cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson back on the practice field, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ status was unchanged from Wednesday.

Hopkins sat out of practice a second straight day because of an illness. Hopkins has missed practice time throughout the season and he missed all three days of practice in Week Three, but has not missed a game all season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray‘s status was also unchanged on Thursday. Murray was limited with a right shoulder injury for the second day in a row. Murray was favoring that arm in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the 49ers, but never missed any snaps.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), center Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder), and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand) were also out of practice for the second straight day.

Kyler Murray still limited, DeAndre Hopkins still out at Cardinals practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots Injury Report: Two starters back in limited role Thursday

    The New England Patriots had two starters return to practice in a limited role on Thursday after both players did not participate on Wednesday.

  • Kyler Murray listed as limited with right shoulder injury

    In the second half of last Sunday’s 17-10 win over the 49ers, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s right arm was getting attention from members of the team’s training staff when the defense was on the field. Murray remained in the game and hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a key fourth quarter touchdown pass, but that [more]

  • Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top plays at quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, kicker and defense. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Giants 'unacceptable' defense needs to turn things around before all hope is lost

    Patrick Graham is admittedly in a pretty bad mood after most games, regardless of the result. But the way his defense played on Sunday in Dallas sure seemed to push him over the edge.

  • Bears’ Damien Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

    The Bears could be even thinner than expected at running back against the Packers after Damien Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

  • Lions injury report: Jamaal Williams sits out, 3 others return to action

    Williams sat out after being limited on Wednesday, while 3 Lions who missed Wednesday came back as limited on Thursday

  • Rams on a roll early, head east to face hurting Giants

    The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are heading in opposite directions as they meet for the third time in five seasons. The Rams (4-1) are off to another good start and in line to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons under now 35-year-old coach Sean McVay. Heading into Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium, the Giants (1-4) are off to another horrible start and face a fifth straight losing season.

  • Saints' week off comes as slew of key players near return

    Beyond the New Orleans Saints' quarterback transition from Drew Brees to Jameis Winston, and the club's month-long displacement by Hurricane Ida, there has been the challenge of having half-dozen or more prominent players unavailable because of injury or suspension. The Saints (3-2) still managed to take a winning record into this week’s bye, and are hoping to welcome a handful of players back to action when they return to the field. Left tackle Terron Armstead has missed two games since his Week 3 elbow injury; running back Tony Jones Jr., a regular in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara, went out with an ankle injury early in a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

  • Giants vs. Rams: NFL experts make Week 6 picks

    See who the experts around the league are taking in a Week 6 matchup between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams.

  • Raiders well-respected interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has earned long-awaited shot

    Raiders well-respected interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has earned long-awaited shot

  • Robby Anderson says sideline outburst shows his passion to win

    Fox cameras caught Panthers receiver Robby Anderson pitching a fit at position coach Frisman Jackson during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Anderson said Thursday his frustration stemmed from his passion to win. “Tom Brady does that, and he’s one of the greatest,” Anderson said, via Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “Players get mad; coaches [more]

  • Bengals acquire former Seahawks CB Tre Flowers off waivers

    It didn't take long for Flowers to find a new home in the NFL.

  • A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree full participants Thursday

    The Titans have a long list of injuries, but the news is not who didn’t practice but who did. Receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Julio Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) were full participants Thursday as the team prepares for a Monday night game against the Bills. Brown missed Week 4 before returning [more]

  • Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6

    Our second injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #WFT Week 6 game.

  • Powell Has One Job to Do—and He’s Not Very Good at It

    The chairman of the Federal Reserve is supposed to end the central bank's easy money party as it's heating up. But the markets are long past that point.

  • What happens with Jon Gruden’s contract?

    Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]

  • Report: Caesars Sportsbook is “preparing to go after” Adam Schefter

    The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]

  • Gruden's emails, an impending NFL legal disaster & 3 teams we're worried about

    Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.

  • Vikings get good news and a lot of bad news on the Wednesday injury report

    The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.

  • Packers to wear home green jerseys at Soldier Field vs. Bears

    The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.