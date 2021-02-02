Kyler Murray was shocked the Rams traded Jared Goff

The Rams and Lions agreed to one of the biggest trades in recent memory, swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, with Los Angeles also sending three draft picks to Detroit. It’s a rare trade between two former No. 1 overall picks, a deal that stunned the football world when news broke on Saturday night.

Being in the same division as the Rams, Kyler Murray had his eye on this deal and it caught his attention. He was surprised that the Rams traded Goff for Stafford, like many others were.

“I was watching a movie, just chillin’. It happened late [at] night. I was honestly surprised,” Murray told FanSided.

Goff has come under a lot of criticism in the last two years after reaching the Super Bowl, struggling to find success on the field in 2019 and 2020. Murray knows the feeling as a fellow quarterback, and he feels for Goff in this situation.

As Goff told Mike Silver following the trade, he’s excited to be somewhere that wants him, which no longer seemed to be the case in Los Angeles.

“He’s [Goff] been to a Super Bowl,” Murray said. “I play in the league. I understand all the hate, all the criticism. I bet Jared he probably gets a lot of that. You want to be wanted, you want to feel comfortable where you’re at. It’s tough.”

As for Stafford joining the NFC West, Murray respects what the Rams are doing. He said, “I love Matt Stafford,” and like the Cardinals, he says the Rams are trying to win.

Les Snead has always been about winning now, even at the cost of future assets, and that’s never been clearer than this deal for Stafford.