Kyler Murray scores rushing touchdown in fifth consecutive game

A week after Kyler Murray rushed for 106 yards, the Bills have done a commendable job of keeping the Cardinals quarterback from breaking loose. But they couldn’t keep him out of the end zone.

Murray scored on a 1-yard run with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter. It was Arizona’s first touchdown of the day, and Zane Gonzalez since has added a fourth field goal to pull the Cardinals to within 23-19 of the Bills.

For Murray, it marked the fifth consecutive game he has scored a rushing touchdown. He’s the first NFL quarterback to accomplish that since Green Bay’s Tobin Rote had six consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in 1956.

Bears quarterback Johnny Lujack also had six consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in 1950.

Carolina is the only team that has kept Murray out of the end zone as a runner. He has nine rushing touchdowns this season.

Murray has completed 18 of 25 passes for 170 yards. He has run for 24 yards on eight carries.

UPDATE 6:31 P.M.: Murray scored on a 15-yard run with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 26-23 lead.

