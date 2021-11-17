Quarterback Kyler Murray practiced on Wednesday and it sounds like there’s a decent chance that he’ll return from an ankle injury in time to play against the Seahawks this weekend.

Murray told reporters at a press conference that he feels “pretty close” to being ready to get back into the starting lineup. He has missed the last two games and said that he hopes he is good to go for Sunday.

The Cardinals beat the 49ers in Week Nine, but slumped to a loss at home against the Panthers last Sunday. Colt McCoy started both of those games and was able to practice on Wednesday after hurting his pec against Carolina.

A final decision on who will be at quarterback will come later in the week, but Murray would seem to be on the right track.

Kyler Murray says he’s “pretty close” to being ready to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk