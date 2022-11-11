Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore upgraded in latest injury report in Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals, following their Wednesday walkthrough, were on the field for a full practice on Thursday. Their second injury report had some improvements, most notably from quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore.

However, a starting offensive lineman was downgraded, putting his availability on Sunday to play against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.

The details of the Cardinals’ second injury report are below.

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle), OL Cody Ford (illness), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Byron Murphy (back), OL D.J. Humphries (back)

We know Baker will miss this week. Humphries was downgraded to a DNP after being limited Wednesday. The others have sat out two straight days.

Hudson has been ruled out for this week. Murphy has a chance of playing. He played last week after he was questionable with the same injury.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, illness), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), DL J.J. Watt (knee)

Beachum and Murray were upgraded after being listed as non-participants on Wednesday, which is good news. The rest were limited for the second day in a row.

Full participation

WR Rondale Moore (hand)

Moore was upgraded to full participation after being listed as limited on Wednesday, which suggests he will be all set to play this weekend.

Rams' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring)

DT Greg Gaines (elbow)

LB Travin Howard (hip)

T Alaric Jackson (knee)

CB Robert Rochell (illness)

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Limited participation

C Brian Allen (knee)

