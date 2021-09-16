Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a new center snapping to him this season, and after one week he’s very satisfied.

Rodney Hudson, the veteran center who arrived this offseason in a trade with the Raiders, was the one who alerted Murray to a cover zero blitz the Titans were showing on Sunday, leading Murray to change the play at the line of scrimmage. The result was a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray said Hudson’s presence “makes a ton of difference,” according to Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7.

The 32-year-old Hudson has been one of the best centers in the NFL for years, and it was surprising when the Raiders decided to get rid of him this offseason. The Cardinals are very glad they did.

Kyler Murray: Rodney Hudson “makes a ton of difference” to Cardinals’ offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk