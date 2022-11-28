Kyler Murray rips Cardinals' strategy after fourth-down interception as frustration mounts

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Frustration is beginning to emanate from the Arizona Cardinals locker room.

The Cardinals fell to 4-8 after a 25-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Arizona had a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and was ahead 24-17 in the fourth quarter. But the offense had three straight three-and-outs in the fourth quarter that allowed the Chargers to win.

“We didn’t finish. We had every opportunity to win that game,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters. “Could have controlled it, ended it on our terms and we didn’t do it. That’s pretty much the frustration.”

WINNERS, LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Murray was 18-of-29 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.His interception came in the second quarter on fourth-and-1 from the Arizona 34 on a pass intended for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.

At least we thought.

Murray was asked about the interception postgame, and he claimed the pass wasn’t intended for the Cardinals' star wideout, dropping an F-bomb in his response.

“That wasn’t for (Hopkins) actually,” said Murray, who also ran for a TD. “Schematically, we were kind of “(expletive).”

Hopkins and rookie tight end Trey McBride were the only two Arizona pass catchers in the vicinity of the football that was picked off by Chargers safety Derwin James with the Cardinals leading 10-7.

After an 11-6 campaign and a playoff berth last year, the Cardinals' season has been a disappointment thanks to a lack of execution, miscommunication and untimely turnovers. The Cardinals are 28-32-1 under coach Kliff Kingsbury in three-plus seasons.

Story continues

Arizona’s latest loss dropped them to 1-6 at home (one of their home games was in Mexico City). The Cardinals are now 3 1/2 games behind the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (7-4) with five games remaining on their schedule.

They have a bye in Week 13.

“It's just all about trying to get better at this point. I still think our best football is in front of us, and that's what we talked about was we've got to find a way to maximize who we are and what we put out there these last five weeks,” Kingsbury said. “We've got to rest, recover, and go from there. That type of game, that type of loss when you play that hard and have moments where you look really good, you've got to build off that somehow and be better in these last five weeks.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyler Murray drops F-bomb when asked about fourth-down interception