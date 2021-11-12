While Kyler Murray missed last week’s win over the 49ers, he’s looking closer to a possible return for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers.

According to reporters on the Arizona beat, Murray was on the field for the portion of Friday’s practice open to media. It’s the first time he’s participated since suffering his ankle injury at the end of the Week Eight loss to Green Bay.

Colt McCoy started for the Cardinals last week and would be in line to play against Carolina if Murray is still unable to go.

While the news on Murray is positive, receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was not spotted during the open period. He’s missed the last two weeks of practices with his injury and was sidelined for last week’s win.

Running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), guard Justin Pugh (calf), guard Max Garcia (Achilles), safety James Wiggins (knee), and running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) also weren’t practicing on Friday.

But safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee), receiver Rondale Moore (neck/concussion), and defensive end Jordan Phillips (groin) returned to the field.

Arizona’s full injury report with game statuses will be out later on Friday.

Kyler Murray returns to practice on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk