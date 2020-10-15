Kyler Murray returns home, having never lost at AT&T Stadium

For the first time ever at AT&T Stadium, a former Texas high school star quarterback will face another former Texas high school star quarterback in an NFL game. Andy Dalton, who played at Katy and TCU, will start the rest of the season for the Cowboys.

Kyler Murray, who grew up 44 miles from AT&T Stadium in Allen, returns home to face the Cowboys on Monday night.

“I’m blessed to be in the position that I’m in to be playing in the NFL,” the Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday. “Obviously, every weekend is a great opportunity. This is another one. Going back home, playing in Dallas, it’s obviously a big game for us on Monday Night in front of everybody. Obviously have to stay composed, play my game, play our game, execute at a high level in order to win.”

Murray went 42-0 at Allen High School. He won three consecutive state titles, with all three championship games at AT&T Stadium. His college teams won twice more at AT&T Stadium, once while at Texas A&M and once at Oklahoma.

So Murray has a spotless 5-0 record at Jerry World.

“I couldn’t tell you the actual record. I don’t know,” Murray said. “It’s just a lot of games, haven’t lost. But a favorite memory, I don’t know, there’s a lot of good memories there. Three state championships, the last one a Big 12 Championship, that was a pretty special one. So I really don’t have an answer for you.”

