Kyler Murray will reportedly turn pro, and he could be a more realistic QB option for Redskins originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Dwayne Haskins declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft was interesting news for the Redskins and their fans, but in all likelihood, Washington would have to make an aggressive move to trade up in an attempt to take the Ohio State passer this coming April.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyler Murray, though, could be another story.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma will also reportedly enter the draft. Murray was a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in June's MLB Draft but he's "leaning toward football," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Now, Murray himself hasn't announced the decision yet, and even if/when he does, it doesn't mean he's locked in to an NFL career. But his stock as a QB is as high as it'll ever get and with the way pro football is trending, he could be a perfect fit in today's wide-open offenses.

And, perhaps, he could be a target of the Redskins.

Of course, there's ton of time between now and late April, but at the moment Murray also projects to be a first-round selection. However, while Haskins currently appears to be the favorite to be the first passer off the board, opinions on Murray vary.

Washington owns the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a slot that could very much put them in play to land the former Sooner.

With Alex Smith's future so undefined and no other clear starter on the roster, the 'Skins may want to keep plenty of tabs on Murray. There are questions about his potential - the main worry surrounds his height - but the kid just dominated college football in 2018 and he'll provide an immediate spark to any franchise should he choose the gridiron over the diamond.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: